Christmas Lottery ticket sales up 40% in Guernsey

Ticket sales in Guernsey are up 40% for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery.

The increase sees a rise in the number of tickets sold compared to last year.

It comes as tickets were reduced in price this year to £2 from £3 last year.

Guernsey's government says overall revenues are "slightly down" on last year, however Lottery manager Jon Taylor said the increased participation was very positive.

The structure of the draw reflects feedback that we received. In a survey, more than 80% of respondents felt the ticket price should be reduced from £3 to £2, and that we should retain as many prizes as possible. That is what we have done, and the benefit of that is seen in the increase in ticket sales across the islands. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer

Mr Taylor says the increase in sales in Jersey was not as high as expected.

That was perhaps to be expected given the ongoing Covid situation there. In Guernsey, we were up more than 40%, which is really heartening. It means overall we have a lot more islanders taking part in the lottery than in recent years. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer

Proceeds from the draws will be distributed to support local causes in the Bailiwick of Guernsey and in Jersey.