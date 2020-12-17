CI Christmas Lottery 2020: The Winners

Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw 2020. Credit: ITV Channel TV

  • First Prize

552971

£696,740 prize

  • Second Prize

2057515

£50,000 prize

  • 5 people won £10,000 each:

1137486

1601462

1764528

1867825

1979863

  • 15 people won £2,500 each:

107915

138268

382330

1030642

1053193

1160933

1286489

1694090

1807500

1933857

2854653

2888967

2958815

2982917

3033127

  • 20 people won £1,000 each:

347567

467613

1044568

1053579

1278402

1598583

1612935

1655319

1790724

1852720

1875100

1938409

1942688

1957041

1975810

1996047

2030773

2635911

2662851

2665694

  • 25 people won £500 each:

160822

243570

338114

395561

506039

508550

1042888

1063315

1069780

1087717

1454066

1520760

1545150

1739869

1749082

1976613

2043192

2097131

2109022

2176528

2724307

2726733

2813280

2911876

2991234