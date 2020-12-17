CI Christmas Lottery 2020: The Winners
First Prize
552971
£696,740 prize
Second Prize
2057515
£50,000 prize
5 people won £10,000 each:
1137486
1601462
1764528
1867825
1979863
15 people won £2,500 each:
107915
138268
382330
1030642
1053193
1160933
1286489
1694090
1807500
1933857
2854653
2888967
2958815
2982917
3033127
20 people won £1,000 each:
347567
467613
1044568
1053579
1278402
1598583
1612935
1655319
1790724
1852720
1875100
1938409
1942688
1957041
1975810
1996047
2030773
2635911
2662851
2665694
25 people won £500 each:
160822
243570
338114
395561
506039
508550
1042888
1063315
1069780
1087717
1454066
1520760
1545150
1739869
1749082
1976613
2043192
2097131
2109022
2176528
2724307
2726733
2813280
2911876
2991234