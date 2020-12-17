Claims spies using Channel Islands telecoms networks for surveillance operations

Private intelligence companies are using phone networks in the Channel Islands to conduct spying operations, according to a major investigation.

The allegation, made by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and The Guardian, is that those working in the corporate spy business are exploiting weaknesses in Guernsey and Jersey’s telecoms infrastructure.

They suggest the Channel Islands are seen as a “soft route” into the UK, with attacks targeting individuals there, as well as in the US, Europe and Africa.

It is claimed the use of a messaging system called SS7 via access points known as “global titles” that can be leased from Channel Islands telecoms companies give private intelligence firms greater opportunities to spy, compared to doing so via UK telecoms companies.

This, they say, is because security fixes put in place in the UK may not have been implemented locally.

A Whitehall source told the Bureau the technology was: “toxic, horrendous, yet one the world relies on. It can be abused to geolocate people.”

This is a critical situation and it needs fixing urgently. Our national security should be the government’s priority and we must act to protect our networks. Chi Onwurah, Shadow Digital Minister

In a statement to the Guardian, telecoms provider Sure said: “We do not lease access to global titles directly or knowingly to organisations for the purposes of locating and tracking individuals or for intercepting communications content.”

Jersey's government says it is working with UK ministers and the National Cyber Security Centre on the issue to make sure the island's approach to telecoms security aligns with the UK's.

The Government has approved the production of a Jersey Telecoms Security Framework that seeks to adopt and adapt UK’s Framework to the Jersey context - including on High Risk Vendors, Telecoms Security Requirements and a new compliance regime. Work has begun to develop this into domestic legislation. Government of Jersey statement

Jersey Airtel Limited says it takes network and customer security seriously and that its SS7 security is 'more robust' than that of other operators.

We are working closely with regulators and government to take necessary steps in the security sphere. Jersey Airtel, along with other operators are part of the Telecoms Security Regulation (TSR) initiative within the Channel Islands in adopting the right security measures required for the islands based on the broader TSR guidelines. Statement from Jersey Airtel Limited

ITV News has also approached Sure, JT and the States of Guernsey for comment.