Find out which Guernsey bin collections are affected by Christmas

Guernsey Waste is assuring islanders that bin and recycling collections will still go ahead over the festive period, and only homes with a Thursday night collection will be affected.

Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve fall on a Thursday this year, therefore most households with Thursday collections will move to the following Saturdays (Saturday 26 December and Saturday 2 January).

The exception is Torteval, where homes will have rubbish removed on the evenings of Wednesday 23 December and Wednesday 30 December instead. The States of Guernsey says no other collection nights are affected this year, but if people are unsure of what materials to dispose of each week they can check on the government's website.

This is the peak for waste and recycling, so we are encouraging everyone to be conscious of what they are producing, and reduce, reuse and recycle where they can. We provide a lot of information to help, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout the holiday period. Recycling officer Tina Norman-Ross

Longue Hougue's Waste & Recycling Centre is also still open to islanders up until 4pm on Wednesday 23 December, reopening on Sunday 27 December from 8am until 12pm. A full list of opening times over the festive period can be found on the States' website.

Drop off facilities for paper, cardboard, tins, cartons and plastics will still be available at the bring bank sites at Longfrie, Waitrose (Rohais) and Salerie Corner.