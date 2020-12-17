Government Plan approved in Jersey

Jersey's States Assembly have approved the Government Plan, 41 votes to 5, with one abstention.It sets out the island's plan for balancing the books by 2024, taking into account the vast amount of expense that has and is still to be incurred as a result of the pandemic response.It paves the way for £336 million pounds of borrowing next year, as well as a billion pounds worth of spend across departments.

This is to include, amongst others, implementation of the Jersey Care Model, continued work on the delivery of the new hospital, reform of Jersey's education system, implementation of the Migration Policy, further development of the island's Carbon Neutral Strategy and sustainable transport initiatives, as well as a range of economic recovery initiatives.A number of amendments to the plan were debated over the last few days. Amongst those accepted were:£750,000 for the repair of Elizabeth Castle

£159,000 more for Jersey Pupil Premium which is awarded to schools who teach the island's most disadvantaged students

£150,000 set aside for a study into the scale of poverty in the island

£300,000 more in support for Beresford Street Kitchen, which supports islanders with learning disabilities with employment

£300,000 towards the preservation on trees

£100,000 reinstated to support care leavers

£1 million for the creation of a public sector ombudsman to deal with complaints

Increasing the stamp duty on properties selling for over £2 million

Unspent funds for 2020 and 2021 will be allocated to the Consolidated Fund to help reduce the island's reliance on borrowing

£50,000 for a review into the how parishes fund public services

Whilst the plan was criticised by several States Members for being lacking in 'vision', the Treasury Minister described it as 'a clear roadmap to returning to a balanced budget by 2024.'