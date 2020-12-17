A Jersey photographer has snapped the image used on Kate and William's official Christmas card.

Matt Porteous was behind the image of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2).

It was taken at their Norfolk home, and showcases the family beaming while perched on a hay bale.

It was an honour to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family. Capturing the fun and relaxed moments between such a wonderful family is always a true privilege. Matt Porteous, Photographer

It is not the first time islander Matt Porteous has received a royal commission - he also captured the behind the scenes moments from Louis' christening.

Earlier this year, he was named in the top wedding photographers in the world by the Harper's Bazaar magazine.