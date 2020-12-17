Jersey's Health Minister: Jersey's R-number is between 0.9 and 1.1

Jersey's Health Minister says the island's current R-number is between 0.9 and 1.1, despite a rise in the number of cases in recent weeks

Earlier this week, Deputy Richard Renouf told politicians in the States Assembly he did not know the figure, which expresses the average number of people a person can pass coronavirus to.

However, despite a rising number of cases in the island, the Health Minister's has suggested that the R-number could be as low as 0.9 - which would mean the number of infections is actually falling.

The government announced it had cancelled a 7pm press conference ahead of a meeting with its team of STAC advisors to look over recent increases in cases.

During questions without notice in the chamber, Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré said that the STAC committee is meeting to determine whether recent rises in cases are due to a "super-spreader Thursday", the night before the island entered a month-long hospitality circuit breaker, or as part of a trend.

The chief Minister added he would be prepared to take additional measures if the committee recommended it.

What is the reproduction number and why is it important?

It is defined as the average number of people an infected person can expect to pass the virus on to before any widespread immunity or attempts at immunisation are made.

For example, if one person develops an infection and transmits it to two other people, the number would be R2.

The higher the number - the faster the virus progresses.

If greater than one, the infection will "spread exponentially".