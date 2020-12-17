More flexible approach to antenatal visits for 'high risk' pregnancies in Jersey

Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services has confirmed that a more flexible approach would be taken to pregnant women being accompanied to scans where the relevant pregnancy is considered to be more 'high risk'.He also added that 'staff are not unfeeling' and would be aware of difficult pregnancies and 'instances where additional support may be needed.'Deputy Richard Renouf faced a question by Deputy Doublet about the rationale for denying pregnant women the opportunity to be accompanied by a support-partner for ante-natal appointments, as announced yesterday.She was particularly concerned about the divergence of Jersey's stance from that of the NHS in the UK, where hospital trusts have been asked to review their current rules to enable pregnant women to have their partners with them through scans and labour.Deputy Renouf said the decision to tighten the rules in Jersey had been made in order to 'prevent infection within the hospital'. When pressed on the comparative situation in the UK he pointed out that Jersey doesn't have the same flexibility as hospital trusts in the UK.

We are a single health and care provider, unlike NHS hospitals who cannot call on the support of our neighbouring town or county, we can't do that, so we need to protect our staff in the island and minimise the risk for them. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Ultimately, he said, 'it is not a policy' but a 'decision made on a risk based assessment in the current circumstances'. He added that these decisions are under constant review, and 'as soon as it is safe to do so, we will revert to previous practice.'