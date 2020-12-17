Next phase of Jersey's Covid-19 vaccination programme to begin on Saturday

Jersey's Covid-19 vaccination hub has opened at the Fort Regent ahead of the next phase of the island's vaccination programme.

ITV News has been given a behind-the-scenes look at the centre, where thousands of islanders will receive their coronavirus vaccinations over the coming months.

Nursing and care home staff will begin to receive the vaccine from Saturday (19 December).

With the majority of nursing and residential residents having received their first dose of the vaccine, we’re now ready to vaccinate the Island’s nursing and resident staff, as well as staff from care agencies. We’ll begin this round of vaccinations on Saturday to ensure that these staff are protected against COVID-19, and can continue safely caring for the most vulnerable. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid Vaccine Programme

The facility was created in 12 days by reservists from the Territorial Army, with help from JT engineers and the Fort Regent staff.

Up to 30 will be vaccinated at any one time, with six 'vaccination pods' each providing the jabs to up to five people. Staff hope to vaccinate as many as 7,000 people in January, depending on vaccine availability.

A one-way system is in place to maintain physical distancing while the digital infrastructure has also been upgraded to allow staff to manage bookings and process tests.

The rollout of the vaccine began on Sunday 13 December, with health staff hoping to have all residents of the island's care homes vaccinated by the end of the week.