Jersey's Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) recommended in early September that the island follow the stance of the UK, by making the wearing of face masks compulsory in shops and hospitality venues from October.Instead, on 26 October, the government issued advice that face coverings were 'strongly recommended.'STAC meeting minutes from 2 September reveal that whilst the evidence on the effectiveness of face coverings was, according to one advisor 'somewhat questionable', one of the main benefits of requiring them to be worn, it was felt, 'was a reminder to the public that Covid-19 continued to pose a risk'.It was also suggested that the requirement to wear face coverings should be included in legislation, which 'would take some time to draft.' Another consultant suggested that it was important 'not to mandate the wearing too early, but to find an appropriate point at which to emphasise that they should be worn.'Nevertheless, the Cell agreed that 'it wished for people to wear face coverings in public enclosed spaces and decided to make a formal recommendation to that effect.'The same meeting notes made reference to the development of a new 'rapid action framework', which would set out 'those indicators that required close monitoring, the events that might trigger further action to be taken and the interventions that might follow.'As part of that, the minutes note, 'Ministers would need to be prepared to take quick and decisive action in the case of a re-escalation.'On the point of whether additional legislation should be introduced to give Ministers the powers to enforce the rules, 'the Cell was notified that some Ministers were of the view that it was preferable to mandate some behaviours more forcefully, rather than legislate for the same.'