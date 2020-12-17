Teaching union calls for mass testing of students in Jersey

The NASUWT teaching union is calling on the Government of Jersey to delay the return of schools in January, so all students can take part in a mass coronavirus testing programme.

It comes after a similar decision was made in England, which will see a staggered return of pupils in the new year to allow testing to take place.

Given the extremely high prevalence of coronavirus in Jersey, which is only likely to be exacerbated by greater household mixing over Christmas, we believe a coordinated plan for mass testing should be implemented prior to the return of pupils in January and as part of a tougher package of measures to protect staff and pupils in schools. Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union

The union says it is continuing to press politicians on putting in additional measures to protect students and staff.

This includes remote learning, extending the use of face coverings in schools, greater testing and more protections for vulnerable staff.