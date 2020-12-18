Dr Ivan Muscat: Mixing indoors in Jersey 'must stop'

Mixing indoors in Jersey 'must stop', according to the island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The news was confirmed at a press conference, where Dr Ivan Muscat said the island has reached a 'pivotal point' in the fight against coronavirus - saying that indoor mixing between households was driving up case numbers in the island

A fortnight after the government announced a hospitality circuit breaker, he said that rising numbers of cases demonstrated that levels of infection are rising among the community.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that 136 new cases had been detected - the highest one day total at any point during the pandemic.

Dr Muscat also said islanders should limit visits to just Christmas Day and Boxing Day - seeing a maximum of ten people.

He stressed the importance of keeping vulnerable islanders safe to prevent difficulties in getting them vaccinated - saying people must consider whether or not they should meet with them, including around Christmas.

Islanders need to balance that risk and the chance of passing the virus on to someone awaiting the vaccine against the discomfort of not seeing them over the Christmas period. You need to make an informed choice together. Not seeing other relatives may not be a comfortable choice or indeed a popular one but in our current situation it is most definitely the safest decision to take. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer for Health

Dr Muscat said if seeing friends or family, islanders should do so outside in open spaces such as country lanes, beaches or parks.

Senator John Le Fondré also said that, from midnight, all food and drink outlets would be limited to takeaway only.

He also reiterated that the effects of the hospitality circuit breaker would only become apparent over the coming weekend - but that the circuit breaker would, indeed run until Monday 4 January.