Guernsey school syndicate wins top prize at Channel Islands Lottery draw

The winners of the top prize at this year's Channel Islands Lottery have been confirmed.

The winning ticket was held by a syndicate at La Mare De Carteret High School in Guernsey, who will split a staggering £696,740.

The members of the syndicate have asked to remain anonymous.

The school syndicate representing a number of teaching and support staff at La Mare De Carteret High School are delighted to have won the top prize in the Channel Island Lottery. It was a wonderful Christmas surprise for all. Statement from La Mare De Carteret High lottery syndicate

Ticket sales in Guernsey were up by 40% this year, after the price of tickets was reduced from £3 to £2.

Proceeds from the lottery are also given to good causes across the island.