School holidays in Jersey extended by two days

Students at schools and colleges in Jersey will be off for an extra two days to allow staff to prepare for the return.

It means children will now go back to the classroom on Wednesday 6 January.

STAC advises that schools should remain open – but it was agreed with ministers that teachers should be given more time to ensure they are prepared.

Although the medical advice is clear that schools should re-open as planned we are fully aware of the challenges that have been, and are continuing to be placed, on school staff. The two-day delay in the return of students in the New Year will enable schools to be properly prepared to commence the new term to the benefit of the safety, learning and well-being of the whole school community. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

Senator Vallois said the government would monitor the situation daily and make parents aware if it needed to change arrangements.

The government had faced calls for schools to close early from teaching unions who threatened legal action if staff or students were put at risk.

Today, the NASUWT called for a delayed return to the classroom, as has been agreed in the UK, along with a mass testing programme to be rolled out at the beginning of the school term.