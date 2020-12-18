WATCH: Powerful plea from Jersey medics to have a small Christmas
A group of medics in Jersey have recorded a special appeal to islanders urging us all to have a "small and quiet" Christmas.
Their message, designed as a powerful reminder for everybody to not just follow the formal guidance, but go beyond it to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, comes as cases in the island continue to rise.
A very happy and healthy Christmas from all of us working in health care across the island. The best present we can give each other is to keep Christmas this year, small, quiet and as much as possible apart. We need everyone to play their part in keeping us all safe this Christmas.