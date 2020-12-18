The winning Channel Islands Christmas Lottery ticket was bought in Guernsey.

Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer at Trading Assets, has told ITV News that the owner of the winning £696,740 ticket is in Guernsey.

The exact location where the ticket was bought and who bought it has not yet been confirmed.

Ticket sales in Guernsey were up by 40% this year, after the price of tickets was reduced from £3 to £2.CI Christmas Lottery 2020: The Winners

Proceeds from the lottery are also given to good causes across the island.