Winning Channel Islands Christmas Lottery ticket bought in Guernsey
The winning Channel Islands Christmas Lottery ticket was bought in Guernsey.
Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer at Trading Assets, has told ITV News that the owner of the winning £696,740 ticket is in Guernsey.
The exact location where the ticket was bought and who bought it has not yet been confirmed.
Ticket sales in Guernsey were up by 40% this year, after the price of tickets was reduced from £3 to £2.
Proceeds from the lottery are also given to good causes across the island.