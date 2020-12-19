All cafes in Jersey close as Covid restrictions tighten

The owner of one of Jersey’s largest coffee chains has described the decision to shut cafes on the island, except for take away, as "barbaric" and "a catastrophe for public mental health".

The new restrictions which come in force today (Saturday 19 December) also put a stop to indoor gatherings, apart from on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

David Waugh, the owner of Coopers Tea and Coffee, says the company has had to give staff notice in light of the changes.

He is concerned the closure will impact on the mental health of many customers who have limited opportunities for social interaction.

Many cafés are now offering a takeaway service and selling off supplies to recuperate costs and avoid waste.

The Potato Shack only opened a few months ago and has had to adapt its business model from the outset.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said in yesterday's (18 December) press conference "Covid-19 is increasingly spreading in gatherings indoors, both in workplaces, and in households".

Prolonged contact indoors allows the respiratory droplets that can spread COVID-19 more opportunities to disperse, and infect others. This is true whether a gathering is between friends in a café, or family in a private home; and whether the gathering is held on the 20 December, or on 25 December. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

He went on to urge islanders to "consider their plans, minimise mixing between households where they can, and adhere to this guidance".