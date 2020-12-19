Jersey's Covid Vaccination Centre opens at Fort Regent

Jersey's nursing, resident and care staff will be the first people to be given the Covid-19 vaccine at the island's mass vaccination centre.

The Queen’s Hall at Fort Regent is the chosen site to continue the rollout of the vaccination programme.

We’ll begin this round of vaccinations on Saturday to ensure that these staff are protected against COVID-19, and can continue safely caring for the most vulnerable. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid Vaccine Programme

Six vaccination pods, with capacity for five vaccinators in each pod have been set up, meaning, the Centre has the potential to vaccinate up to 30 people at a time.

The government expects more than 7,000 people will be given their first jab in January.

It comes after the first Covid-19 vaccine in the Channel Islands was given at Cheval Roc Care Home in Jersey, on Sunday 13 December, to 87-year-old great grandmother Beryl Taylor.

All over 18s, except pregnant women, will be eligible for the jab.

Earlier this week ITV News was given a behind-the-scenes look at the centre, where thousands of islanders will receive their coronavirus vaccinations over the coming months.

The facility was created in 12 days by the Jersey Field Squadron, with help from JT engineers and Fort Regent staff. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Almost 300 people came forward to be a part of the rollout of Jersey's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The government called for any health practitioners who could help deliver the vaccines at the mass-vaccination hub at Fort Regent.

108 applied to be health care assistants

170 applied to be vaccinators

15 applied to be clinical supervisors