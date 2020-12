Guernsey Police are asking for people to come forward with information following an assault last weekend.

A woman was assaulted by another female around 2:15am on Sunday 13 December outside The Randy Paddle in North Plantation.

It is alleged she was pushed to the floor and kicked her in the head.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact PC177 Le Galloudec on 01481 725111 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.