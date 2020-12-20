Jingle X event raises money for Guernsey Velo Club Academy

More than 150 people took part in Guernsey's Jingle X cycling event today (20 December).

The Guernsey Velo Club put on the family-friendly event at Sausmarez Manor in St Martins.

Children were able to ride around the tracks first followed by the adults - with all being encouraged to dress up and decorate their bikes.

Organisers estimate £1,500 was raised for the Guernsey Velo Club Academy - a squad development group that trains up and coming riders.

We need funding so that we can take the squad away. We have done that before and it really helps develop them. It will hopefully give us the next Island Games team and maybe some Commonwealth riders too. James Duguid, Guernsey Velo Club

Guernsey Velo Club has been able to hold most of their events and races this year on island.

The Jingle X cycle is the last fundraising event in the club's calendar for 2020. Previously, the club has raised money for the Covid-19 Community Charity Appeal, as well as other local causes.