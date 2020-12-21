Surfers in the Channel Islands could be given more opportunities to compete at the Olympics after new funding was awarded for the sport.

British Surfing is set to receive £13.5 million in funding, in what is being hailed as a 'huge boost' by surfers in the islands.

UK Sport has awarded the funding as part of a £352 million package for 43 Olympic sports across the British Isles to develop athletes for future Olympic and Paralympic games.

British Surfing has worked extremely hard to satisfy the criteria for funding set out by UK Sport. I am proud of the work we have achieved so far. As our development plan is formulated and delivered, I hope to see our local surfers join a new movement of dedicated athletes who have their sights set on the Olympic Games. Arlene Maltman, Director of British Surfing in the Channel Islands

Surfing was due to make its debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020, which was then postponed due to the pandemic.

Local officials believe it can provide an opportunity for surfers in the Channel Islands to progress to the top of the sport.