Age Concern Jersey to deliver free meals over festive period

Age Concern Jersey is to deliver free meals to some of the island's oldest and most vulnerable residents over the festive period.

The charity is delivering approximately 100 two-course meals each weekday from today (21 December) until New Year's Eve. Under normal circumstances, this time of year sees Age Concern run its 'Operation Hamper' campaign, where islanders are asked to donate items for hampers which would be delivered to over 300 elderly people in Jersey.However, due to coronavirus restrictions, that is not possible this year.

Age Concern says many of its members have relied on its services over the past six months and it is important to keep on providing that support.

Historically we have closed our doors over the Christmas period to allow staff to take annual leave and to carry out essential work to our premises. Due to the current crisis we have taken the decision to remain open and extend our services at this critical time. Ben Shenton, Vice Chairman of Age Concern Jersey

Since the closure of the Age Concern centre in March, the charity says it has been contacting members each day to make sure they are coping during the pandemic. The charity has also been delivering hot and frozen meals and collecting shopping and prescriptions for people.

Anyone who may want meals delivered over Christmas are being asked to call the service on freephone 0800 735 0345. More details can be found on the charity's website.