Alderney and Guernsey to work towards closer relationship

Politicians in Alderney say they want to explore how the island might work more closely alongside Guernsey in the future.

The island's Policy & Finance Committee says it is willing to hold discussions with its Guernsey counterparts on 'operational, legislative and constitutional matters' where there is the scope to be more efficient.

It follows a visit from Deputy Mark Helyar, who leads on matters for the Bailiwick, in November when he highlighted areas where the islands could collaborate on issues like technical support on economic development plans.

In these difficult times we all need to ensure that we work together efficiently and with common purpose. James Dent, Chairman of Aldernsey's Policy and Finance Committee

Politicians from Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee have agreed to step up talks with Guernsey on these areas - but emphasised the island's need to remain politically independent.