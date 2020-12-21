Beloved Jersey pianist passes away

A much loved Jersey pianist has passed away.

Collette Channing was best known for entertaining generations of visitors at the L'Horizon Hotel in St Brelade's Bay.

She played in the hotel's lounge for almost 30 years - continuing into her 90s.

Collette Channing was a seasoned performer. Credit: Collette Channing

The General Manager of Hand Picked Hotels says Collette was "simply unforgettable" and will be remembered for being a "stylish and elegant performer".

When Collette celebrated her silver anniversary as L'Horizon's pianist in residence in 2017, we sent Wesley Smith along to hear her play.