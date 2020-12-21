Channel Islands Co op to close Travelmaker business

The Channel Islands Co-operative will close its Travelmaker business.

Travelmaker will not be accepting new bookings but says all existing bookings will be honoured and can still go ahead, as they are protected through the tour operator and ABTA bonding.

All affected staff have been informed and are being given the option of taking jobs elsewhere within the Co-op business or taking redundancy.

After a strategic review, the company says it cannot continue to operate on the losses the travel arm of the company is making and it will close on Sunday 31 January 2021.

We have made every possible attempt to avoid this closure, however we are unable to sustain the level of losses incurred by this strand of the Society. Despite the challenges faced during the Covid19 pandemic, we want to reassure our valued customers that your Society is a strong business and we remain focused on working to develop our core food, pharmacy and funeral businesses. Mark Cox, chief executive of The Channel Islands Co-operative Society

The company says it is at an 'advanced' stage of discussions around the possibility of a takeover of one of its travel branches in Jersey as well as supporting staff who might look to set themselves up as a personal travel agent