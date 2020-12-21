Channel Islands freight 'unaffected' by UK border disruption

Officials in Portsmouth say freight travelling to the Channel Islands will be unaffected by disruption at the UK border. Long queues of lorries are already forming at some ports after some European countries, including France, banned travel from the UK because of a mutant variant of Covid-19 spreading across parts of the south-east of England.

Dover’s ferry terminal has closed to “all accompanied traffic leaving the UK” after France moved to shut its border and the government is urging everyone not to travel to Kent ports, where they expect "significant disruption."

The Eurotunnel meanwhile will remain completely closed from the UK to France for 48 hours as of 10pm on Sunday.