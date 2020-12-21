Civil Contingencies Authority to discuss changes to Guernsey's Covid-19 strategy

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority will meet tomorrow (Tuesday 22 December) to consider changes to its coronavirus response, after a new strain was identified in the UK.

The CAA will decide if further measures need to be taken in terms of travel arrangements for the Bailiwick and will make an announcement at a press conference tomorrow (December 22) at 1pm.

It comes after a number of European countries close their borders to UK flights due to the emergence of the new variant, which is understood to be 70% more infectious and is believed to be responsible for a rapidly rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the South East of England.

However, the States of Guernsey says there remains no evidence of community transmission within the Bailiwick and says Public Health is closely monitoring the situation.

Islanders are encouraged to take tests on arrival into the Bailiwick and abide by isolation requirements.