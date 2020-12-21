Jersey's borders to remain open - but all UK arrivals classified as 'red'

Jersey's borders will remain open - but all passengers arriving into the island from the UK will be treated as 'red' under travel restrictions.

It means passengers arriving from any part of the UK must be tested three times and isolate until their day 10 test returns a negative result.

The measures will come into effect from tonight (Monday 21 December) and last at least a week.

They will also apply to people who are travelling to the UK on a day trip.

The government had faced calls from Reform Jersey politicians to close the borders to non-essential travel and step up isolation requirements for inbound passengers. Party leader Senator Sam Mézec accused Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré of 'failing' in his strategy.

However, the Chief Minister says that the borders will remain open.

We will not be hard-closing our border due to our ongoing need to send patients to the UK and to allow residents home to Jersey. Patient treatment will continue, and Islanders won’t be left stranded in the UK, but everyone arriving will need to be tested three times and stay in isolation until their day 10 negative. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

It comes following the news that a new strain of coronavirus called VUI 202012/01, has emerged in England - leading to a rise in cases in London and the South East.

New mutations and strains of Covid-19 develop continually which is normal for these types of viruses. It is thought that at least 9 strains are currently active in the UK. However, the NHS England Chief Medical Officer has estimated a 70% increase in transmission as a result of this mutation with a 0.4 increase in the R rate which we need to respond to. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health,

The STAC committee is currently working to establish if that strain is currently active in Jersey. Samples have been sent to Public Health England for analysis.