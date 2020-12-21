Jersey's co-funded payroll scheme updated for hospitality sector

Jersey's co-funded payroll scheme will be updated in a bid to support businesses affected by the island-wide hospitality lockdown.

Gyms, food wholesalers and licensed premises will now be able to claim a higher level of financial support, dependent on the financial detriment they have suffered compared to the previous year, plus 20%

The co-funded payroll scheme will increase the amount contributed by the government from 80% to 90% - meaning businesses will be able to claim up to £1,800 per employee per month.

The extended scheme will run until at least March 2021 but will be regularly reviewed.

It is essential to help local business withstand the impact of the public measures, so Ministers have decided to enhance the support, especially those sectors which have been hardest hit. The amended schemes that we are introducing will continue to protect jobs and focus on the businesses that have been most affected by the strict measures we have introduced to help counter the pandemic. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development

GST and Social Security Contribution deferrals have also been extended, with businesses who have closed eligible to defer their Quarter 4 contributions for up to two years. There will also be an extended payment window of two years for businesses which need to pay any outstanding GST and social security contributions for the third quarter of the year.

New businesses which have started since March 2020 will also be eligible for support.