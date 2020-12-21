Launch of 'Guernsey Together Bond' postponed

A new bond for people in Guernsey to invest in the economy has been delayed. The Guernsey Together Bond was due to start in January for islanders to invest and save money to help towards Guernsey’s ‘Revive and Thrive’ strategy for recovering from the pandemic.

The Policy and Resources Committee says it is delaying the launch until it can decide which projects would benefit from funding from the bond.

The hope was to raise £50 million. The States of Guernsey is now saying it plans to relaunch it sometime in the first half of next year.

The Guernsey Together Bond has potential to be a positive way of generating funding for projects that can help in our economic recovery. But we want to be clear about what specifically that money will go towards and how much we think we need. We’ll have a clearer picture soon but until then we think it’s right to hold off on the launch of the Bond. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury Lead, Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

The bond was approved by Guernsey's government in May after which they appointed investment firm Ravenscroft to run it.