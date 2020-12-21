People in Guernsey advised against sending international mail

People in Guernsey are being advised not to send international parcels.

Guernsey Post says the UK's postal network is facing 'significant disruption' to international mail services after many accompanied freight wagons and lorries were unable to enter France after the country closed its borders to the UK.

As a result, postal services into mainland Europe and several International destinations have been suspended.

Guernsey Post says islanders should not send international parcels until 'the situation becomes clear.

It comes at the busiest time of the year for postal services both in the Channel Islands and the UK, as they deal with thousands of gifts and Christmas cards.

French authorities are currently working on a protocol that would allow freight and travel to resume.