Reform Jersey calls for 'immediate action' at island's borders

Reform Jersey has called for 'immediate action' at the island's borders.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the party's leader Senator Sam Mézec calls for the borders to close for non-essential travel and stricter quarantine rules to be introduced for all arrivals.

Senator Mézec also told Senator John Le Fondré that he must announce such measures later today (Monday 21 December 2020) and that the strategy he had employed to deal with rising case numbers had 'failed by the standards he had set himself'.

It comes as a number of countries announce they are temporarily halting travel to the UK, where a new variant of covid-19 has emerged - believed to be 70% more infectious than the existing strain.

With the further developments now of the south east of England moving into tier 4 and a new variant of the virus causing great concern, many countries are ending travel from the UK. A failure to deal with this now will mean more islanders unnecessarily facing hardship. We ask you to take action immediately to proactively combat the threat of the new variant and protect Jersey. Senator Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey

ITV News has approached the Government of Jersey for a response to the letter.