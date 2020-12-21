Survey raises concerns over St Brelade's Bay developments

71% of people think that current developments at St Brelade's Bay in Jersey are "unsympathetic" to the existing architecture and landscape.

Almost 500 people have completed an online survey asking for views on the Bay. Responses from the survey are helping to shape the Island Plan and inform future planning policies.

The following questions were asked on the survey:

What do you love about the bay?

How has the bay changed over the last decade?

What could be done to improve the bay in the future?

More than half of those surveyed said they appreciated the bay for its 'natural beauty, walking along the beach and promenade, swimming and water sports.