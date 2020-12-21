Young seal pup rescued at Jersey's Plémont beach

A seal pup has been rescued from a Jersey beach.

It was spotted by surfers out at sea after it approached them in a large swell at Plémont Bay.

When the pup brought itself ashore, a family called the JSPCA - who then brought in a team of volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

The temporary white coat that the pup has is not waterproof and pups this young should remain on land if possible until they moult this coat. Sadly it is likely this pup was already washed away from mum with the huge swell and if it had continued to float around at sea with that heavy coat, it would have eventually drowned. Donna De Gruchy, British Divers Marine Life Rescue coordinator

Ellie, who has not yet been sexed, weighs in at just 16kg - just a few kilos higher than the 13-15kg that pups average at at birth.

The pup has been in the care of New Era Vets, who say its condition is improving. Credit: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Ellie was handed over to the care of New Era vets, where it has been tube fed. Staff say the pup is already regaining strength.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue now hopes to arrange transport for Ellie to Guernsey where she can be placed in the care of the GSPCA where she will join Joey, who was rescued from Jersey waters in November.