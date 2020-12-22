968 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in first phase of Guernsey rollout

Almost a thousand people in Guernsey have already received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived into the island earlier this month, with 968 given to frontline health staff in the first phase of the rollout.

Because the vaccine can only be stored for five days after leaving the storage freezer, it usually comes with an assumed wastage of 20%, but Health and Social Care staff managed to keep this as low as 0.7%.

The vaccines were allocated as follows:

350 to care home staff

50 to Medical Specialist Group frontline staff

30 to Primary Care doctors and nurses

25 to Dentists & Hygienists

25 to paramedics, ambulance technicians and first responders

328 to Acute staff/mental health ward staff/and Allied Health Professionals.

130 to Social care staff, including district nurses, domiciliary care staff and private care

30 of the doses were also sent to Alderney and Sark.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health hailed an 'extremely successful' first weekend of vaccinations, thanking all those who made it possible.

We were able to maximise delivery of the doses we received in the first delivery with staff in the hospital being canvassed at the end of the clinic to ensure all doses could be used. We have had excellent take up from those who have been offered the vaccine so far. No one who has received the vaccine so far has experienced any adverse reactions. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The Bailiwick received another batch of 975 doses, which will be used for the second vaccinations for the first cohort to receive their jabs.

The States says other vaccines will be considered once they are given approval by the regulator and the Bailiwick will receive an agreed allocation from the UK's stock.