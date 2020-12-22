Access for Jersey's new hospital at Overdale to face scrutiny

Plans for where to put the main access route to Jersey's new hospital at Overdale will face scrutiny from politicians.

The Future Hospital Scrutiny Review Panel has launched a review into proposals to make Westmount Road the primary access road for the hospital after it was put forward by Ministers as the preferred option.

Under the plans, the road would remain two-way with access also via footpath and cycle lanes.

The panel will hold public hearings with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Lyndon Farnham, who chairs the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group.

The review will focus on the following areas:

How the selection process was carried out

Whether the proposal of Westmount Road as the main access route is the most appropriate

What the impact of the final option might be on local residents

The public impact of the final option

If the proposed route makes the best use of sustainable transport to and from the new hospital site

Whether what has been proposed can completed within the budget of £38.7 million as set out by the government.

It’s crucial that we establish any limitations to the access road now before building work commences. The Panel needs to provide assurance to all those affected by this proposed option that the 70+ options were assessed appropriately and that the best option is the one that is being put forward. Senator Kristina Moore, Chair of the Future Hospital Scrutiny Review Panel

The review is expected to last until the end of January 2021.

The access route due to be debated by the States Assembly on 9 February 2021 and the panel will publish a report with its findings ahead of this date.