Ellie the Jersey seal pup arrives at GSPCA

A seal pup who was found on a Jersey beach has now arrived in Guernsey, where it has been placed in the care of the GSPCA.

Ellie, who has not yet been sexed, was spotted flailing in the waters around Plémont Bay after being separated from its mother in the swell.

The JSPCA and British Divers Marine Life Rescue say she was exhausted and underweight, placing her in the care of New Era Vets.

However, Ellie has now arrived at the GSPCA where she is being given round the clock care.

Ellie the seal pup rescued in Jersey on Sunday is now under our care here at the GSPCA and joins Joey the seal pup. Joey is doing very well in the pool but Ellie has a long way to go being so young and thin. Geoff George, Head Of Marine Mammals at GSPCA

The GSPCA says it has seen a record breaking number of animals come through its doors and is appealing for donations to help fund the charity through what it says will be a busy Christmas period.