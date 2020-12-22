Guernsey introduces day 13 test requirement for nearly all UK arrivals

Arrivals into Guernsey from nearly all UK regions must now take a coronavirus test on day 13 after their arrival - or face a quarantine period of three weeks.

The day 13 test requirement is for all category 4 arrivals.

Anyone who breaches the rules could face a fine of up to £10,000.

The island's Civil Contingencies Authority has introduced the measure in response to a new variant of Covid-19, which is believed to be much more infectious, being identified in the UK.

The island's Chief Minister says the current border restrictions had negated the need for further restrictions in the island - but warned that the Bailiwick must be prepared to adapt to changes in circumstances.

We must continue to be vigilant to any change in the nature of the threat posed by the coronavirus. This new strain appears to be significant change and one that requires stricter measures to ensure we are detecting and managing any cases that arrive through travel into the Bailiwick. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The measures are effective immediately and apply to all those who are currently self-isolating who have not yet reached day 13.

Anyone who did not travel but chooses to self-isolate with an arriving passenger must follow the same testing regime - e.g. they must self isolate until they receive a negative result on day 13 or complete a 21-day isolation period.

Children aged 12 or under who travel from category 12 regions will also have to take a day 13 test before they can return to school or nursery.

We’re still learning more about the new variant, but the evidence so far is enough that we know it needs to be taken seriously. Even one case brought into the Bailiwick that isn’t detected could pose a risk, and these new rules will help ensure we don’t find ourselves in that situation. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Dr Brink also stressed the importance of following the self-isolation requirements 'to the letter', to avoid mixing and potential contamination in shared toilet facilities.

It is not acceptable to cut corners or come up with your own ‘workarounds’, this will only put you and others at risk, I cannot stress the importance of this enough. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Those who travelled into the Bailiwick on 8 December who have already completed their 14 days of isolation, but may not have opted to have a test, are advised that this option is still available to them - however, they are asked to arrange a test directly with Public Health Services to ensure they do not have the virus and are not a risk to others.