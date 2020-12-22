Guernsey Water charges to rise in 2021

Guernsey Water is increasing its charges in 2021.

The average metered household will pay around 2% more for their wastewater and water meter charges, as well as an increase in their standing charge.

Metered water charges will rise from 99p per cubic metre to £1.01 per cubic meter - a 2% increase - while unmetered charges will rise from 28p to 29p per unit.

Wastewater charges will increase from £1.87 per cubic metre to £1.91 per cubic metre for metered customers.

Standing charges are set to increase by 60p per quarter.

The company says the cost changes reflect 'growing cost pressures' on the business.

We work hard to make our business as efficient as possible by managing costs carefully. This means that, on average, a metered customer pays just £1.23 per day, but we are seeing increases in some costs that are difficult to control, so customers will see a small rise in their overall bill next year. Steve Langlois, Managing Director of Guernsey Water

Guernsey Water, which serves over 25,000 homes and businesses in the island, says the price increase also reflects the cost of providing services and the infrastructure required.