Islanders asked to look out for signs of child abuse in Jersey

The Government of Jersey is asking people to act as its "eyes and ears" in the community to look out for signs that children are experiencing abuse or exploitation.

Due to schools breaking up for Christmas and greater restrictions on gatherings, young people are set to spend more time at home where vulnerable children are more at risk.

People are being asked to look out for some common signs of abuse which include:

violent shouting or screaming

regularly seeing a child home alone

observing that a child is scared

Members of the public who are concerned for the welfare of an individual should report their concerns to the following services:

When children are less visible to the general public, they're more vulnerable. With the school term over, and many out-of-school clubs suspended, young people won't necessarily have their same support network over the next few weeks. Islanders can help protect children by keeping alert, by checking in where they can, and raising any concerns that they have through the Children and Families Hub. Mark Owers, Director of Safeguarding and Care

More time spent at home can also mean that children spend more time online, where they may be at risk of exploitation.

Advice on how to talk to children about online safety is available from: