Jersey's Environment Department is warning islanders who receive unsolicited seeds in the post not to plant them as they could harm local biodiversity.

There have been international reports of people receiving seeds in America and across Europe in recent months and now the issue is also affecting the Channel Islands.

In a social media post Jersey Police says it believes the seeds are being delivered from either China or Singapore and are sometimes labelled as jewellery or other items.

Jersey's Head of Biosecurity Scott Meadows is asking anyone who does receive one of these packages not to see it as a "freebee at Christmas" and plant it, but to put the packet in the bin instead.

We don't know where they're from, we don't know what they're carrying, in some cases we don't know what the species are so if they were carrying something like a properly damaging pathogen that entered the food chain and started affecting potatoes or tomatoes or any other staple crop in this part of the world that could have knock on implications. Scott Meadows, Head of Biosecurity, Government of Jersey

It has been suggested the deliveries could be part of a "brushing scam" which involves people creating fake, often worthless, orders which are sent to real addresses. This allows the person to then create five star reviews for other products which then show up as 'verified purchases' without any products having been bought.

The Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner is warning people who are receiving the seeds to take steps to protect their information in the future so it is not used fraudulently.