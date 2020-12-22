Non-essential shops to close in Jersey on Christmas Eve

Non-essential shops in Jersey will be forced to close on Christmas Eve.

Jersey's government will introduce new restrictions which will mean book shops, fashion retailers, bookmakers, hair and beauty businesses and other stores must close their doors at 6pm on Thursday 24 December.

The Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre is set to announce the measures in a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday 23 December) at 11am.

Supermarkets, banks, chemists, petrol stations, garden centres and post offices will be among those that will be allowed to remain open. Restaurants and cafes will remain closed unless offering takeaway services.

New measures will also be introduced to limit gatherings, with the 'rule of ten' being extended to all outdoor spaces. Exemptions will include controlled events such as weddings, funerals and services at places of worship. This will come into force at midnight on Wednesday 23 December.

Ministers have been advised to roll out these options to flatten the infection curve and reduce the number of positive cases in the island.