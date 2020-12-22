Petition to allow Christmas Eve gatherings in Jersey

Credit: The petition wants the current allowance on gatherings over Christmas Day and Boxing Day extended to include 24 December.

A petition has been started in Jersey to allow household mixing on Christmas Eve, as many communities hold their main festive celebration on 24 December.

It follows new Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Government of Jersey, which permit just two gatherings across Christmas Day and Boxing Day of up to 10 people.

Dominika Laskowska, who is behind the petition, say she wants these rules extended to include Christmas Eve.

Many communities in Jersey celebrate Christmas Eve as the main Christmas event (eg. Polish, Latvian etc). The new restrictions do not allow for members of those communities to celebrate together, this petition is to allow for the same restrictions that apply to Christmas Day and Boxing Day to apply to Christmas Eve. Petition

Deputy Carina Alves has written to the Chief Minister asking for a change in the rules.