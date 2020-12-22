Senator Moore demands urgent action from Chief Minister over Covid-19 crisis

Senator Kristina Moore has written to Jersey's Chief Minister to express the Scrutiny Liaison Committee's "collective frustration" at what she calls the "mismanagement of the pandemic, which has led to a sudden and avoidable escalation in infections."

The letter outlines concerns about the standard of communication with islanders and says the press conference on Friday was "hastily organised and, inexcusably given the seriousness of the matter at hand, it took States Members and the public by surprise".

It also says people were left confused about the restrictions and what they were able and not able to do in regard to going to work and appointments. Senator Moore goes on to say this led to a "heightened level of concern and failing trust" and suggests that a new government spokesperson needs to be found who can engage better with members of the public.

The letter goes on to say the Competent Authorities Minsters were told that case numbers were rising on 7 September and that measures should have been stepped up sooner.

Regrettably your failure to step up measures in the Island at an earlier point, despite requests from ministers and states members has led to the position we find ourselves in today where the virus is out of control and the internal economy is not able to function normally at an important time of the year. The active cases were 939 yesterday, almost half of the total (2024) since July 1st. Senator Kristina Moore, President, Scrutiny Liaison Committee

Senator Moore advises the Chief Minister to "act immediately, decisively and unambiguously" and says steps should include:

• Share in full the recent advice (which prompted your announcements on Fridayafternoon) with States Members and the public• Deliver clearer measures, particularly regarding travel, backed up by regulations.• Identify an effective political spokesperson to front the Government response and toengage with the public as soon as possible• Ensure businesses are provided adequate time to prepare for and adapt toGovernment directives affecting them• Set a strategy for both children and teachers to feel valued and safe when they returnto school in January• It is imperative that a change of tone and pace happens now. If not too late already, ifthis virus is to be properly contained again in the island we implore you to take ouradvice on board

Meanwhile, the Environment Minister John Young has been on social media questioning why Jersey's most senior medical official, Dr Ivan Muscat, was sent to answer journalists' questions tonight (22 December) instead of a politician.