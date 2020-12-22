UK border disruption will 'inevitably' impact Jersey's supply chains

Jersey should expect 'short reduction' in the variety of goods available in the island as a result of travel bans between the UK and other European countries.

Several countries have effectively shut their borders to accompanied freight and passenger travel from the UK, following the news that a more infectious strain of Covid-19 has been identified there.

Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister, says it is 'inevitable' that there will be some impact on supply chains but that islanders do not need to be 'alarmed'.

As an Island community we are used to experiencing the different risks in relation to our supply chain, including the effects of bad weather. This is another such risk. Our supply chain is resilient and accustomed to short periods of disruption. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

Senator Gorst also said there would be no impact on Jersey's fishing boats landing their nets in France as a result of the ban.

Yesterday (Monday 21 December), the government announced that all UK arrivals will be classified as 'red' under the island's travel guidance - meaning they must take 3 PCR tests and isolate until their day 10 test returns a negative result.

Senator Gorst urged any islanders travelling to the UK to take note of the rules in the areas they are visiting.

Islanders travelling to the UK should respect the restrictions in place depending on the area of the country they are staying, and be reminded that the Scottish Government has placed a temporary restriction on travel from Jersey, and all other UK countries, to Scotland. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

Jersey's government is currently trying to confirm whether or not the more infectious strain of Covid-19 is present in the island and has sent samples to Public Health England for analysis.