Update expected on border control restrictions in Guernsey

A press conference will be held later (22 December) in Guernsey for an update on border controls following the evidence emerging of a mutant strain of Covid-19.

The new variant is said to spread more quickly and appears to be responsible for rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 in the south east of England. This has lead to much of the area being put under new Tier 4 restrictions and travel from the UK to many countries being halted.

Public Health Services are continually monitoring the evidence with a view to how this new variant might impact on our self-isolation and border controls. There is no current evidence to suggest that this new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments, although urgent work is underway to confirm this. States of Guernsey

The Civil Contingency Authority is meeting to review the latest developments and consider if possible changes to current restrictions need to be made.

Testing and self-isolation are our first and best line of defence in reducing the impact of COVID-19. We are asking the community to continue to work with us as we deal with this current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. States of Guernsey

For now islanders are being reminded of the importance of getting day one and day 13 tests when travelling to the island and self-isolating properly.

If you have friends or family due to arrive in the Bailiwick please encourage them to take both tests. The day 13 test is important as it identifies people who have incubated the virus whilst in self-isolation with no symptoms. This final 'belt and braces' check ensures the virus is contained and the risk of community seeding is removed. States of Guernsey

Any updates will be announced at the press conference which will begin at 1pm.