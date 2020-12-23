Calls to allow gatherings for those who celebrate Christmas on the 24th denied

Calls from members of the community to allow festive celebrations on the 24th have been denied.

The government has relaxed rules around mixing households on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The new restrictions allow just two gatherings of up to ten people on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

But for many European communities in Jersey their main celebrations take place on the 24th.

Many members of the Portuguese and Polish communites have been forced to make changes to this year's festivities.

A petition calling for Jersey's Polish and Portuguese communities to be allowed to gather together on Christmas Eve was signed by over 1,000 people.

However the Chief Minister says STAC advice recommends a continuation of the restriction to gatherings on Christmas Eve, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Jersey.