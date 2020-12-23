Dozens of islanders helped to get back to France just in time for Christmas

Public Health Guernsey has been helping dozens of people trying to get to France for Christmas, after international rule changes threatened their plans. Nearly 40 people were booked onto Condor Ferries' last sailing from Guernsey to St Malo this morning, but new border restrictions by French authorities yesterday nearly meant their journey could not go ahead.

They said that the test we'd had wasn't actually on the French recognised list and that if we wanted to travel we'd have to get another one. When I saw the guy in the car in front of me and he was shaking his head, I thought that's it ,we're not going, you know they're turning us away and then of course the next boat is the 28th so then it was just one mad dash. Sally Moss, Passenger

French authorities had shut the border for 48 hours because the spread of a new variant in the UK.

A deal was struck to reopen the borders to some people for example French nationals and EU citizens who normally live in France to travel back for Christmas as long as they test negative for coronavirus.

The passengers booked on the 10:40 Condor sailing from St Peter Port realised last night that without a hastily arranged test they would not be getting back for Christmas and the public health teams in Guernsey stepped in .

We had very short notice overnight on the changes to the travel requirements for those entering France. Our teams and Condor Ferries have reacted very quickly to do everything they can to make sure eligible travellers are able to meet these new requirements and make the journey. We know how important it is for people to get where they need to be for Christmas. Paul Whitfield, Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey