Four new cases found through contact tracing in Guernsey
Four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Guernsey after being identified through contact tracing. All of the four cases are connected to travellers returning to the island.
There are now eight active cases in Guernsey.
The States of Guernsey says there is still no current evidence of community seeding.
Dr Nicola Brink says that it is essential, now more than ever that people to follow the self- isolation rules to the letter and that the island cannot let Christmas and New Year undo the hard work of our community.
The identification of these four additional cases demonstrates that our track and trace systems are working as they should. The detection of these cases has been through a combination of testing of family members self-isolating as a group, together with the identification of a new infection in a person living in the same household as a previously identified case.