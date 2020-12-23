Four new cases found through contact tracing in Guernsey

Four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Guernsey after being identified through contact tracing. All of the four cases are connected to travellers returning to the island.

There are now eight active cases in Guernsey.

The States of Guernsey says there is still no current evidence of community seeding.

Dr Nicola Brink says that it is essential, now more than ever that people to follow the self- isolation rules to the letter and that the island cannot let Christmas and New Year undo the hard work of our community.