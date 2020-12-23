Health experts welcome 'significant decrease' in antibiotic use in Guernsey
Health experts have welcomed a "significant decrease" in the number of antibiotics being prescribed in Guernsey this year.
Lockdown is thought to have impacted on prescription numbers as many islanders had reduced access to their GP practices. Some people were also isolating, and therefore not spreading infection.
Healthcare workers say the reduction was then maintained due to improved hygiene measures and an increased uptake of the flu vaccine.
It is pleasing to see a year on year reduction in the prescribing of antibiotics. The data for the first 10 months of this year has seen a significant reduction in prescribing numbers. This is a result of increased awareness on the wise use of antibiotics, improved hand hygiene measures as a result of Covid-19 and an increase in the update of the flu vaccine.
Health and Social Care says for a number of years it has been encouraging the community to only take antibiotics when necessary and not to try to pressurise doctors to prescribe them. This is so people do not become resistant to the treatments, and has led to a year on year reduction.
Antibiotics aren't effective for common viral infections. They cannot help you recover from a cold or a ‘flu faster or prevent the spread to other people. For adults who are otherwise healthy, common viral infections and many milder bacterial infections will resolve in a few days without active treatment. These drugs can cause unpleasant side effects and increase resistance to the drugs.
Data regarding the first ten months of 2020 shows a fall in prescriptions compared with previous years:
First ten months of 2018
First ten months of 2019
First ten months of 2020
The reduction can also be seen in quarterly comparisons with the previous year.
Jan-Mar 2019: 14,704
Jan-Mar 2020: 14,700
Apr-Jun 2019: 11,487
Apr-Jun 2020: 8,983
Jul-Sep 2019: 11,499
Jul-Sep 2020: 9,671
Oct 2019: 4,304
Oct 2020: 3,503
Figures have been looked at by a month by month comparison. The fall in prescribing was maintained until the end of October with HSC says to the best of its knowledge, no one has come to harm as a result of the reduction.