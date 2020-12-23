Health experts welcome 'significant decrease' in antibiotic use in Guernsey

Health experts have welcomed a "significant decrease" in the number of antibiotics being prescribed in Guernsey this year.

Lockdown is thought to have impacted on prescription numbers as many islanders had reduced access to their GP practices. Some people were also isolating, and therefore not spreading infection.

Healthcare workers say the reduction was then maintained due to improved hygiene measures and an increased uptake of the flu vaccine.

It is pleasing to see a year on year reduction in the prescribing of antibiotics. The data for the first 10 months of this year has seen a significant reduction in prescribing numbers. This is a result of increased awareness on the wise use of antibiotics, improved hand hygiene measures as a result of Covid-19 and an increase in the update of the flu vaccine. Geraldine O’Riordan, Prescribing Adviser

Health and Social Care says for a number of years it has been encouraging the community to only take antibiotics when necessary and not to try to pressurise doctors to prescribe them. This is so people do not become resistant to the treatments, and has led to a year on year reduction.

Antibiotics aren't effective for common viral infections. They cannot help you recover from a cold or a ‘flu faster or prevent the spread to other people. For adults who are otherwise healthy, common viral infections and many milder bacterial infections will resolve in a few days without active treatment. These drugs can cause unpleasant side effects and increase resistance to the drugs. Statement from Guernsey's Health and Social Care

Data regarding the first ten months of 2020 shows a fall in prescriptions compared with previous years:

44,396 First ten months of 2018

42,030 First ten months of 2019

36,857 First ten months of 2020

The reduction can also be seen in quarterly comparisons with the previous year.

Jan-Mar 2019: 14,704

Jan-Mar 2020: 14,700

Apr-Jun 2019: 11,487

Apr-Jun 2020: 8,983

Jul-Sep 2019: 11,499

Jul-Sep 2020: 9,671

Oct 2019: 4,304

Oct 2020: 3,503

Figures have been looked at by a month by month comparison. The fall in prescribing was maintained until the end of October with HSC says to the best of its knowledge, no one has come to harm as a result of the reduction.